PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 10,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2019.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said it’s those statistics that have led their department to take action, with highly visible DUI patrols this New Year’s Eve.

According to the NHTSA, one person was killed nationwide every 52 minutes in 2019.

On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019.

“The numbers seem to go up every year,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office senior deputy Ethan Griffith said. “The biggest thing with these crashes, and these deaths, is they are 100% preventable."

Prevention at MCSO means adding more deputies to the road focused solely on impaired driving.

The sheriff's office says because alcohol affects each person differently, those celebrating this New Year's Eve should follow this rule of thumb: Never get behind the wheel, even if you've had just one drink.

“We want people to celebrate,” Giffith said. “We want people to have fun. We just want them to do it in a responsible manner."

Drivers in West Linn and Clark County can also expect to see a higher presence of law enforcement on the roads New Year’s Eve.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Target Zero, a network of several Washington agencies with the plan to reduce the number of traffic deaths on Washington roadways to zero by 2030. The sheriff's office is calling on Washingtonians to take this pledge. It includes:

Planning ahead for a safe ride home

Intervening if someone impaired tries to get behind the wheel

Call 911 if you see an impaired driver

If you are celebrating the new year in Multnomah, Washington, or Clackamas counties, TriMet is offering free rides by bus, MAX, or Portland Streetcar. Those free rides start at 8 p.m.