JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement has launched a criminal investigation into the start of a wildfire in southern Oregon near the communities of Talent, Phoenix, and Medford.
The Ashland Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police are conducting the criminal investigation, including a resulting death that occurred in the area near the Bear Creek Greenway.
The Major Assault/Death Investigation Unit has been activated in the investigation, which is in its preliminary stages. This brings detectives from several agencies into the investigation.
Investigators say more information will be released as appropriate.
Gov. Kate Brown earlier this week approved an emergency conflagration declaration for the Alameda Fire, clearing the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fires.
