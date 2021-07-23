VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency and local law enforcement are asking people to stay clear of Interstate 205 near Northeast 87th Street as law enforcement looks for three suspects who may be armed and dangerous in Vancouver.
If you live in this area you are being asked to stay in your home.
The suspects are two Hispanic males, both wearing black t-shirts and black shorts. One had a gold flag on the back. The third suspect is a 30-year-old Hispanic female, about 5’8”, 180 pounds, in white striped Adidas clothing.
Officials have not released any other details, but again police want people to stay away from I-205 near Northeast 87th Street in Vancouver. This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
