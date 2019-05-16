VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A solemn memorial service in Clark County honored the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The sheriff's office, along with several other agencies held the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Vancouver.
163 officers from around the country were killed in the line of duty in 2018 and Thursday morning, FOX 12 spoke with a woman, whose father, Sergeant Brad Crawford, was killed in action in 2004.
She told us ceremonies like this, help honor the heroes, who make the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe.
“It's important for us as a community, to recognize the officers who put their lives on the line each day. It's important for me, because I feel like my dad's life is being recognized. I appreciate the community's support for his life, and seeing it's not forgotten,” Darcy Newton said.
The ceremony comes as our community is mourning the loss of Cowlitz County Deputy Justin Derosier, who was killed in the line of duty in Kalama in April.
