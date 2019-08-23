SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A law enforcement mission to address violent crimes in the Salem area led to nine arrests and the seizure of three guns.
The Salem Police Department coordinated the effort this week due to a “wave of violent crimes in the area.”
This month there have been multiple shootings in the Salem area. In one case, a 16-year-old was shot and killed near Englewood Park.
This week’s operation involved the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and Oregon State Police. The law enforcement officers worked in addition to normal patrol staffing.
The officers focused on follow-up investigative contacts, area saturation patrols and foot patrols identified through community concerns.
The operation led to the arrest of eight adults and one juvenile. Additionally, three guns were seized, along with drugs, according to police.
The adult suspects were identified as:
- Alejandro Reyes Urbano, 19, on a warrant
- Elizabeth Claire Groh, 20, on warrants
- Gerardo Daniel Obregon-Longares,18, for second-degree robbery and a warrant
- Jesse Jimenez, 23, for menacing constituting domestic violence and parole violation
- Jesus Valentin Renteria-Arellano, 18, on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, obliteration or change of identification number on firearms, attempt to elude police, interfering with a peace officer
- Omar Morales, 34, for parole violation
- Randy Joe Lindsay, 33, for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine
- Sany Morales-Gabriel, 36, warrants
“We continue to ask for the community's support in reporting crimes and information related to criminal activity,” according to the Salem Police Department.
