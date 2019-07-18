Law enforcement plans to target lapsed boat registrations; boaters could face $265 citation

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Law enforcement will out in force during the first weekend of August looking for lapsed boat registrations across the state.
If caught, boaters could face a $265 citation, according to the Oregon State Marine Board.
The marine board is leading the effort, coined “Operation Ship Shape”, in partnership with 32 county sheriff’s officers and Oregon State Police; it will begin Aug. 3 and end Aug. 4.
“We want boaters to look at their boat’s decals, the registration numbers, and their registration card and make sure they’re up-to-date,” Randy Henry, boating safety program manager for the marine board, said. “Any boat that is powered by a motor – electric, gas, diesel or steam, and all sailboats 12 feet and longer -must be currently registered when on the water, even when docked or moored.”
Inflatable rafts, float tubes, and stand-up paddleboards with electric motors must also be registered, according to Henry.
Motorboat registrations are $4.50 per foot, rounded up, plus $5 which fund invasive species inspection stations; registration fees will increase to $5.95 per foot, plus $5 in 2020.
Boaters can renew their registration online at www.boatoregon.com/store or visit their local registration agent. For a list of registration agents, visit http://www.oregon.gov/osmb/title-registration/Pages/Where-to-Register.aspx.
