TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Corrections is asking for help finding an inmate they say walked away from a work crew at South Fork Forest Camp near the summit of Highway 6.
Brandon J. Sykes, 35, is white, stands approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighs around 195 pounds, according to authorities. He has green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans with the words “inmate” stenciled on the knee in orange, a blue t-shirt, sweatshirt, and a coat similarly stenciled.
Sykes walked away from the work crew at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Monday, authorities said.
According to the department of corrections, Sykes entered DOC custody on June 13, 2016 on several counts of assault and kidnapping out of Columbia County. His earliest release date was Oct. 13, 2021.
The Oregon Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Oregon State Police are investigating. Anyone with information regarding Sykes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the Oregon Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.
As per the Governor’s orders, he is simply self-isolating.
'Law enforcement searching for inmate they say walked away from work crew in Tillamook' If he changes his clothes and puts on a mask, they will never find him.
