Law enforcement searching for missing Wilsonville girl, mother in violation of court order

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Police and deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old Wilsonville girl and her mother who is violation of a court order.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating Kylee J. Dixon on Monday.
Kylee is believed to be with her mother, Christina Gale Dixon, 35, of Wilsonville.
A court order was issued Friday for Kylee to be placed in the custody of the Department of Human Services. Deputies said Christina Dixon has ignored the order and may have taken off with Kylee.
Deputies said Kylee is in need of medical attention.
Christina Dixon is believed to be driving a white 2012 Smart car with blue trim and Oregon license plates 308FRH.
Christina and Kylee Dixon are believed to be in the Oregon or Washington area, according to investigators.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with additional information can contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 18-956167.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
