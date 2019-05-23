YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Crews are searching a rural Yamhill County property as part of the investigation into a missing Salem woman and her 3-year-old son.
Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son William “Billy” Fretwell were reported missing last week. Karissa Fretwell did not report for work May 13 and family members said they have not heard from her since that time.
Karissa Fretwell has sole custody of her son and the two live in West Salem.
On Thursday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reported their deputies were assisting in the investigation, which led detectives to a property in a rural area of the county.
Crews were gathered in the community of Hopewell, between Salem and McMinnville, on Thursday.
BREAKING: search and rescue crews are gathering in the community of Hopewell (between McMinnville & Salem) to look for #Salem mom Karissa Fretwell and her 3-year-old son William, who have been missing since May 13th. We expect an update from investigators at 2pm. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/B1MSOqCWdo— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) May 23, 2019
“Law enforcement officers are searching this property in hopes of locating Karissa and William, or discovering evidence which may lead to their location,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
The search includes the Salem Police Department, FBI, Oregon State Police and Yamhill County Search and Rescue, among other agencies.
Anyone with information about Karissa and William Fretwell is asked to contact the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-8477.
