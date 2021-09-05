Law enforcement seeks help to find suspect who drowned, dumped 5 puppies in Tillamook Co.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division, with assistance from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, asks for the public’s help to find the suspect or suspects responsible for killing and dumping five puppies in Tillamook County.
The Sheriff’s office said the puppies were about eight to 10-week-old female German Shepherd mixes. They appeared to have been drowned and were found in a pile near the logging gate on Frasier Road.
Troopers believe that the pups were killed and dumped sometime between late Saturday night to Sunday morning.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Oregon State Patrol Tip Line at 800-452-7888.
The Sheriff’s office reminds people that shelters will accept any unwanted pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.