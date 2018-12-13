MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The McMinnville Police Department is warning people of an email bomb threat scam that is targeting businesses and schools.
Officers said the emails have been received in McMinnville and across the region.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving numerous calls regarding this same scam. Deputies said the threats are not credible.
By Thursday afternoon, the FBI said it was aware of these threats being received across the country.
The emails state an explosive device has been placed inside the building and demand a payment be made to a Bitcoin address to prevent the bomb from being detonated.
The email warns against contacting the police or evacuating the building, further stating that there are "recruited persons" watching the building.
Police said these emails are a scam and attempt at fraud.
For more information on identifying and reporting fraudulent emails, go to doj.state.or.us.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.