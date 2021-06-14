SALEM, OR (KPTV) - With the state's moratorium on evictions set to expire at the end of the month, lawmakers in Salem are considering extending protections for vulnerable renters.
Members of the House Committee on Rules held a public hearing Monday on Senate Bill 278-2, which would prevent landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent if they can show they've applied for rental assistance.
The bill's supporters say it's necessary to prevent a wave of evictions starting July 1st, when the current moratorium expires.
But landlords and property managers pushed back on that idea, saying they've been willing to work with tenants who can't pay rent, and that the bill unfairly punishes landlords.
"The ones that we've experienced with COVID, that have been affected by COVID, they applied for the assistance, they got the assistance, they're back on track. The ones that we deal with every day are the ones that are abusing the system. And that's the part that needs to be handled," said Matt Free, a property manager.
The bill's supporters, though, point out that federal funding to help tenants has taken months to get out the door, and guidance for the organizations tasked with distributing that assistance wasn't published until May 7.
"Evictions have very devastating consequences for individuals, families and children as well as communities and families. Households are making extreme sacrifices in order to pay their rent, and it would be really tragic if in these final moments, people lost their homes because money didn't get allocated on time," said Allison McIntosh, a representative for Oregon Housing Alliance.
The bill is currently being considered by the House Committee on Rules.
