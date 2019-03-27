SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Kids use Wi-Fi all the time for their studies, but does that constantly expose them to electromagnetic radiation?
That a question some lawmakers want to find out and was the center of a hearing in Salem on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 283 involves two parts:
First, the Department of Education would have to make a statement available about potential health risks for kids at schools because of the Wi-Fi.
The second part would involve the Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority looking at studies done about the health risks and come up with a report by Sept. 2020.
They would conduct a review of peer-revised, independently funded studies of effects of exposure to microwave radiation in schools and similar environments.
Those for the bill said there have been cases where students and teachers have had to leave classrooms for health reasons because of the radiation but more research needs to be done.
The American Cancer Society said that this type of radiation can cause health risks but it's not clear if exposure to lower levels can have harmful health effects.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.