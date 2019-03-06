SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Many are gathering at the Oregon State Capitol to pay their respects to Secretary of State Dennis Richardson who died last week after battling cancer.
Richardson will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until his funeral at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Several lawmakers sang Amazing Grace and said a prayer in remembrance of him in the rotunda.
OR lawmakers, including @BillPostOregon, observe a moment of silence for the late Secretary of State Dennis Richardson in the Capitol Rotunda. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/9kTQ8GKM93— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) March 6, 2019
After singing Amazing Grace they joined hands in prayer. pic.twitter.com/pIwBkvgjhG— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) March 6, 2019
Richardson died Feb. 26 at the age of 69 after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. He was a father of nine and had 31 grandchildren.
Richardson's friends and family say he faced the disease with the same dignity and diligence with which he served the country as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War.
The combat veteran served as Oregon's Secretary of State since Jan. 2017, and was the first Republican elected to that position since 1976. However, his political career began nearly two decades ago.
"Of all the politicians I've worked with by far the kindest, most honest, most integrity of anyone I've ever worked with," said Debra Royal, Secretary of State Chief of Staff. "He absolutely believed in Bipartisanship and working across the line."
Sec. of State Chief of Staff Deb Royal (far right) says Sec. Richardson was the best boss she ever had. According to her, he helped shine a light on the state legislature, exposing how #oregon lawmakers spend taxpayer money. pic.twitter.com/D83LqQCIpO— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) March 6, 2019
After his death, Governor Kate Brown released the following statement, saying in part: "Regardless of what side of the aisle his colleagues sat on, we all new Dennis' kind heart guided his career of service to the people of Oregon."
Senate President Peter Courtney and Sen. Jeff Merkley, both Democrats, shared similar sentiments saying they'd miss Richardson.
His colleagues say among his greatest achievements was spearheading audits to inform the public as to how the Oregon Legislature is spending taxpayer money.
On Wednesday, Richardson was being honored for those efforts and more. But his closest loved ones say they'll remember him as a man of character, who lived by this personal motto: "Being given much, what will you give in return?"
Richardson's state funeral begins at 2 p.m. and will be held at the House of Representatives Chamber.
It's open to the public, and organizers say there will be overflow seating to accommodate anyone wishing to pay their respects.
