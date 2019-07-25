WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A lawnmower sparked a brush fire in rural Washington County west of Hillsboro Highway Thursday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Crews rushed to scene on Unger Road just before 4 p.m. and said the fire had spread to a utility trailer and three vehicles. Firefighters called for additional resources as the fire progressed toward a chicken coop and a home.
Tenders shuttled water to brush rigs and engines due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area, according to TVF&R.
Firefighters extinguished the bulk of the blaze in under 10 minutes and kept it contained to under an acre. They kept the flames from spreading to the house and the chicken coop, but the fire did damage the vehicles and trailer, TVF&R says.
One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation and was released on scene. A fire investigator confirms the blaze was sparked by a lawnmower that was being used to cut grass.
The fire comes on the heels of a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service. The warning means that any fires that spark could spread quickly.
