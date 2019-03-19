ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon family has filed a lawsuit against McDonald's after they say their daughter was sexually assaulted and beaten inside a play area.
The $15 million lawsuit claims the abuse happened on March 4. The family's lawyer, Michael Fuller, told FOX 12 it took place at the McDonald's located at 3232 East Pacific.
The lawsuit says the alleged victim is a 7-year-old girl who has autism.
Fuller says two 5-year-old boys attacked the girl in a secluded part of the play structure. The boys allegedly gave her a blood nose and kissed her "privates," according to Fuller.
The family is suing McDonald's for negligence saying there should be no part of the play structure where adults cannot see or access children who are inside.
The lawsuit also requests a jury trial.
