MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - The family of a climber who died scaling Mount Hood settled a lawsuit with Clackamas County over what it called the county's inadequate response to his rescue.
Seattle-area resident John Jenkins fell several hundred feet down steep terrain in the hogsback area of Mount Hood.
That's midway through the climb before an area known as the Pearly Gates.
A rescue chopper reached Jenkins four and a half hours after his fall.
He stopped breathing as he was placed in the basket to get hoisted into a rescue chopper.
Jenkins' family claimed the county was negligent because responders failed to reach him in a timely manner.
In a response to the complaint filed in March, lawyers For Clackamas County stated Jenkins "accepted and assumed the inherent risks of wilderness travel and mountain climbing."
Jenkins family received 25 thousand dollars in the settlement.
The county will also make a plaque in the climber's memory and display it somewhere on county property.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.