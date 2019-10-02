PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A $5 million lawsuit against Oregon Health & Science University alleges a man’s sperm donation in 1989 led to at least 17 children, violating the agreement for the use of the donation.
The lawsuit filed in Multnomah County states the plaintiff, Dr. Bryce Cleary of Corvallis, was a first-year medical student when he and his classmates were “solicited and encouraged by employees of the OHSU Fertility Clinic” to participate in a research program.
The lawsuit alleges the sperm donations would be used for research and fertility treatments, with the specifications that fertilizations would be limited to women on the east coast and not in Oregon or the Pacific Northwest, and that no more than five children would be born from the donor’s sperm.
Additionally, according to the lawsuit, Cleary was promised that once five children were born, his sperm would no longer be available to hopeful mothers and would be used exclusively for medical research.
The plaintiff also claims it was agreed upon that he would “forever remain anonymous” unless otherwise ordered by a court.
In March 2018, the lawsuit states the plaintiff was identified by children conceived from his sperm donation via information from Ancestry.com and information provided by “the defendant’s fertility clinic agents.”
The lawsuit states one child contacted Cleary directly and he subsequently learned that he is “the biological father to no less than 17 children, most (if not all) of whom were conceived and born in the State of Oregon.”
Additionally, the lawsuit alleges some of the children lived in the same “relatively small Oregon town” and attended the same college and church as children raised by the plaintiff and his wife. Cleary and his wife raised three sons and one adopted daughter.
The lawsuit alleges this case has greatly enhanced the possibility of those children “coming into contact socially, professionally or romantically with the ‘clinic children.’
Cleary states in the lawsuit that it’s also possible his biological offspring “may have been physically examined by the children’s own father” and he is now “forced to face this reality in his practice of medicine.”
“Plaintiff has incurred extreme mental and emotional pain, anguish, and suffering which have all had a significant and negative affect on his personal, parental and marital relationships. Plaintiff has been fraught with grief, anxiety, anger and a profound sense of betrayal,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit is seeking a total of $5.25 million.
OHSU released a statement Wednesday that says, “OHSU treats any allegation of misconduct with the gravity it deserves. In light of our patient privacy obligations and the confidentiality of protected health information, we cannot comment on this case.”
