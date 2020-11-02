PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A lawsuit has been filed against they city of Portland and city officials including Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell.
It claims the city has been violating the constitutional rights of disabled protesters by failing to reasonably accommodate their needs.
The lawsuit was filed by several civil rights groups.
It says the goal of the lawsuit is to stop law enforcement from assaulting and brutalizing people with disabilities during the protests.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs say in the lawsuit that when police disperse crowds of protesters, the brunt of the effects from their crowd control agents falls disproportionately on disabled people.
The lawsuit also claims that law enforcement targets people with disabilities for harassment.
FOX 12 spoke to one plaintiff who is blind and says she attends the protests to record 3-dimensional sound for other blind folks.
She says that while attending protests she has been hit with pepper balls, tear gas and batons.
She says her audio equipment has captured some of those experiences and feels she is not able to exercise her First Amendment rights.
"I can’t see where I’m going. I don’t know which way it north. I can’t read the street signs,” Katalina “Katie” Durden said. “It’s a chaotic crowd in every directions and all I’m asking for is a little direction and help, which I think as an American citizen is alright."
She says that she identifies herself at protest as disabled when trying to comply with orders but does not receive help.
The lawsuit alleges that law enforcement agencies have not created policies that give disabled people the same opportunity to avoid harm from officers as people without disabilities.
FOX 12 reach out to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office as well as the Portland Police Bureau but they both said they could not comment on pending litigation.
