PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman is suing Southwest Airlines and Huntleigh USA, the company contracted to perform wheelchair services at the Portland airport, claiming she wasn’t given access to a bathroom for seven hours.
It’s a story FOX 12 reported on last week. Now, we’re hearing from Katherine Muenchow’s lawyers, who say she was humiliated in the course of what happened.
They say Muenchow was flying from Portland to St. Louis last year to attend her daughter’s graduation and arrived at the airport three hours early ahead of her nearly four-hour flight.
Muenchow suffered a neurological event similar to a stroke in 2017 and has limited mobility, so she needs someone to push her wheelchair, but her lawyers say once she’s taken to a restroom, she is able to use it independently and does not require additional care.
Through a series of interactions with wheelchair service staff, gate agents and flight attendants, they say she was repeatedly denied access to a suitable restroom and ultimately wet herself on the flight.
When the plane landed, her lawyers say she was finally taken to the restroom in the front of the plane – but then, they allege this happened:
“[The flight attendants] put the chair so she couldn’t close the door to the restroom. So as everyone is deplaning, she’s sitting there trying to clean herself up and everybody’s watching,” said Muenchow’s attorney, Rebecca Cambreleng.
“Ms. Muenchow is very interested in preventing this from happening to other disabled passengers because of the indignities she suffered, to the extent where at one point the flight attendants asked her loudly why she wasn’t in adult diapers,” added Muenchow’s fellow attorney Alana G.I. Simmons.
They argue that what happened is inexcusable and a violation of the law under the Air Carrier Access Act.
From here, Muenchow’s lawyers hope to have a jury hear the case and decide any monetary damages. They’re seeking punitive damages and hope that sharing her story will lead to policy changes.
FOX 12 reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment but did not hear back.
Read the lawsuit in full below:
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
