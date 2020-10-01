Lawsuit claims power company responsible for sparking damaging wildfires

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A class action lawsuit has been filed in the wake of the deadly wildfires that swept across thousands of acres in early September.
Attorneys for Jeanyne James and Robin Colbert of Lyons, filed the lawsuit against Pacificorp and Pacific Power in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
The lawsuit claims damage to homes, businesses, schools and communities was caused by negligence and downed power lines owned by the company. Attorneys say PacifiCorp and Pacific Power failed to properly maintain and operate their electrical infrastructure. It also accuses that the two failed to take simple measures such as de-energizing their electrical equipment, that could have prevented the losses.
“Many of these fires were not ignited by lightning or careless campers. Instead, these fires were whipped to their overwhelming size by a series of ignitions caused by these defendants’ power lines,” said Daniel Mensher, a partner at Keller Rohrback and a former environmental law professor at Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland.
Fire officials managing the Beachie Creek Fire said in an update on September 10th that at least 13 fires had been sparked by downed power lines during the Labor Day windstorm.
On September 23rd at a briefing with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Doug Grafe with the Oregon Department of Forestry said that their own teams were forced to leave by a fire sparked near fire camp.
“Our own fire teams that battled the fires in Gates on September 7th that started when trees downed power lines in our own fire camp and ultimately ran us out of fire camp,” Grafe said.
He added that the fires like others in the area were still under investigation.
“With that said an official origin and cause must be determined by trained investigators conducting an officials fire investigation,” Grafe said.
A spokesperson for Pacific Power says they cannot comment on pending litigation.
The Beachie Creek fire has destroyed several hundred homes from the communities of Detroit to Lyons in the Santiam Canyon. The fire burned across 192,848 acres and is 59 percent contained.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
