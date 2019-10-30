ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - A former St. Helens High School student has filed a lawsuit claiming the school district did not protect her from sexual abuse.
In July, Kyle Jared Wroblewski pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree sex abuse. He was then sentenced to 50 months in prison.
Wroblewski, a track coach and teacher at St. Helens High School, was accused of sexually abusing a student multiple times between 2017 and 2018. The female student was 16 years old at the time, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit filed on Tuesday claims the St. Helens School District knew Wroblewski was sexually harassing female students for years and "did nothing to warn, protect, or report."
A 2008 graduate of St. Helens High School told FOX 12 that she complained about Wroblewski to school leaders in the past.
After the lawsuit was filed, FOX 12 reached out to the school district for comment. The district said they could not comment on ongoing cases.
