Lawsuit filed against federal agents over 'excessive force' used during Portland protests

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - In the U.S. District Court in Portland, attorneys for Black Lives Matter protesters filed a lawsuit against federal agents for what they called excessive force used against them last summer.
It was during the height of last summer's protests for racial justice that the Trump administration sent in agents to protect federal buildings. Some in Portland say the agents only made matters worse.
Protesters filing the suit say what federal agents did - using tear gas and other non-lethal munitions - was illegal. They protested for racial justice and against police brutality but say they were brutalized by the federal agents. All protesters say they were peaceful and that the federal agents actions were unprovoked and unjust.
Agents used non-lethal weapons but protesters say they were still badly hurt by those non-lethal munitions. Erika Clark describes a federal agent spraying her right in the face with tear gas.
"I was assaulted not by one officer, not two but three as I’m still moving and complying with their commands," Clark said.
Nat West protested July 25 with his 16-year-old daughter when they say they were hit by non-lethal munitions.
"One of these grenades exploded very near my daughter Beck's head, shattered her left eardrum, melting and bruising the skin on her face and neck, burning her hair," West explained. "Becca has had an eardrum replacement surgery last month but she will likely never ever regain fully her hearing nor completely heal from the trauma of that night."
That same night others say they were hurt too, again with non-lethal weapons.
"Just before 11 p.m. in a moment of stillness and without any warning, federal agent aimed a gun at my head and shot me between my eyes. As I collapsed in the arms of a fellow mom, I truly thought I was going to die and that I would not see my three young children again," Kristin Jessie-Uyanik said.
Specifically, the lawsuit asks for accountability, a jury trial, and compensatory and punitive damage to protesters hurt in the protests last summer by federal agents.
FOX 12 reach out to federal authorities for comment and were told they do not comment on pending litigation. Also, the lead attorney in the case called for the Multnomah County District Attorney to investigate the federal actions in Portland. The district attorney's office told FOX 12 they do not comment on investigations.
Let's get this rite. Multnomah country DA refused to prosecute any of these criminals now they are allowed to drag the cops into court. The Portland LEO and Federal officers should have used more force on these criminals..
