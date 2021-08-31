Investigation continues into cause of deadly NE apartment fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Lawyers have filed a lawsuit on behalf of one or more of the victims' families in the deadly apartment fire that killed two people and injured four others on July 4.

Fire officials said the fire engulfed the Heidi Manor Apartments around 3:30 a.m. Robert William Gremillion, 31, and Seth Robert Thompson, 31, were found dead after the four-alarm fire tore through the building off Northeast Weidler Street.

Family of NE Portland apartment fire survivor shares her journey to recovery

Kelsi Edmonds, 26, was critically injured in the fire and she has been in a medically induced coma and has been in surgeries every other day since being hospitalized.

The lawsuit names four defendants including the management company that owns the building.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be fireworks.

(1) comment

maxine
maxine

How about finding and charging the people that started the fire- oh thtas right they don't have any money.

