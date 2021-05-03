Lawsuit filed on behalf of BLM protester over injury

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland group of lawyers announced Monday they have filed a lawsuit on behalf of a woman who claims she was injured during a protest in the summer of 2020.
The Portland Lawyers of Black Lives Matter filed the civil case on Monday in the name of Angeline Mead. They claim she was shot in the eye by a high-velocity projectile at close range on July 26, 2020 that caused serious injury and permanent scarring.
Mead’s case is a part of a series of cases being filed by the group of trial lawyers for violations of Constitutional rights and injuries inflicted upon individuals who say they were peacefully exercising their freedom of assembly and expression.

