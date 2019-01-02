Lawsuit says Burger King broke promise to Portland man of free meals for life

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man is suing Burger King because he says they reneged on an offer to give him free meals for life after he spent an hour locked in a restaurant’s bathroom.
According to court documents, Curtis Brooner was at a Burger King restaurant on Northeast 238th near Sandy Boulevard last month when he got locked in the bathroom. He says it took an hour before a locksmith was able to get him out.
Court papers say during that time, Brooner injured his hand trying to escape. Brooner says he could hear customers and workers laughing at him.
After he got out, court documents say the restaurant manager offered him free meals for life. Later, the documents say Burger King told Brooner it would no longer honor the agreement.
Brooner is now suing for more than $9,000, which is the approximate cost of one Whopper meal a week for 22 years.
FOX 12 reached out to Burger King for a statement regarding the lawsuit but did not receive an immediate response.
