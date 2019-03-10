DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – The family of a woman who was struck and killed in the parking lot of a Safeway in Dallas, Oregon is suing the driver, claiming his diet was a factor in the crash.
According to the wrongful-death lawsuit, Susan Matthies was putting groceries in her car when the man struck her car, then ran her over.
She later died at a Salem hospital.
The driver was cleared of criminal charges, but the woman's family is now suing the man for more than $3 million, claiming he was experiencing health issues at the time – related to his “Whole 30” diet.
That's where people avoid certain foods like sugar and dairy for a month.
The suit says the diet made the man “nauseous and light-headed” – which ultimately lead to the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
