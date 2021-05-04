Lawyers file lawsuit against Gov. Brown on COVID-19 restrictions

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Lawyers filed a lawsuit against Governor Kate Brown in federal court on Tuesday. This comes after plaintiffs in the case including the mayor of Sandy, business owners and a moms group shared their frustration calling for a temporary restraining order to continued COVID-19 restrictions.
The lawsuit claims the restrictions are hurting local businesses and preventing kids from returning to schools without any rational basis in fact or scientific evidence.
Melissa Adams owns Spud Monkey’s in Gresham. She says she had to close one of its locations in the Hollywood district during the pandemic, but many people came out to the location in Gresham on Tuesday to support her restaurant after hearing of the lawsuit.
“I wanted to make sure that she’d stay in business,” said customer Kalyn Ryder.
On Monday, Adams responded to criticisms she says she gets for wanting to keep her business running, claiming she hasn’t lost anyone to COVID-19.
“I lost my son to suicide during COVID. Suicide is huge, it’s stronger now than it’s ever been. So don’t tell me that I didn’t lose a life to COVID, because I lost a huge part of my life during COVID,” said Adams.
She says she is taking everything day by day. Adams says payments on her home are on hold right now with the bank, which she says won’t affect her credit. Her phone bill is a month behind as well as her car payment.
”I have to pick and choose what I pay here to keep the doors open. The number one thing I pay is my employees, they have to work, they have families. You know the second is I support local so any company that I deal with locally they get paid second and then I hope to God that I can pay whatever's left,” said Adams.
She says restaurant and bar owners have a respect for the virus but still want to make a living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.