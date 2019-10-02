HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Jeremy Christian’s attorney’s appeared in court Wednesday and asked that two of the aggravated murder charges Christian is facing be thrown out.
His lawyers also asked for the death penalty to be taken off the table, claiming a new law now in effect in Oregon will impact his case. SB 1013 went into effect Sept. 23 and narrows the state’s use of the death penalty by changing the definition of aggravated murder.
Legislators at first said the law would not impact ongoing cases, but back in August, Gov. Kate Brown tried to call a special session over a misunderstanding about how the bill is written, and whether it is indeed retroactive. That special session never happened.
Christian is accused of stabbing three men and killing two of them aboard a Portland MAX train in May 2017. Investigators said he killed Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland, when they tried to intervene as Christian yelled hate speech at two female passengers.
Christian is also accused of attacking another inmate while jailed in Multnomah County.
The judge Wednesday said he has not a decision on Christian’s lawyer’s new requests.
