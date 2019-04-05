PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The lawyers for the man accused of stabbing three men, killing two of them, on a Portland MAX train in 2017 want him tried out of Multnomah County due to negative publicity.
In a Multnomah County courtroom Friday, the attorneys for Jeremy Christian presented their arguments to why they believe his trial should be moved out of the county.
The judge said she'll make her decision over the weekend and have it by Monday.
Before the hearing, Christian's defense attorneys stated in a court filing that they're not trying to delay the trial by asking to move it somewhere else.
Christian was arrested nearly two years ago.
Investigators say on May 26, 2017, Christian yelled hate speech at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab. Police say Christian stabbed three men who tried to intervene.
Investigators said he killed Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland.
Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Portland, was also stabbed and seriously injured, but he survived.
The crimes gained nationwide attention and spawned numerous events in Portland.
Christian's attorney says the numerous media reports on the case prevent him from getting a fair trial.
"I'm not saying those things are true or not true, that's not our job here today, but that has a profound affect on sort of the attitude that exists in this city and in this county around the case state versus Jeremy Christian," said Defense Attorney Gregory Scholl.
"On behalf of the victims, there is strong opposition to this motion because of the hardship that they would have to endure if this trial is moved to some far-flung county," said Prosecuting Attorney Don Rees.
Christian faces numerous charges including murder, attempted murder, intimidation, menacing and assault. He's also charged with attacking an inmate while behind bars last summer.
According to court documents filed by his lawyers, they plan to use his mental health as a defense.
Christian's next hearing is at the end of April. His trial is set to begin in late June.
