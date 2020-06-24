Le Bistro Montage

KPTV file image.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A slice of iconic Portland life will soon be more.

Le Bistro Montage, known for an extensive mac-and-cheese menu, announced it will close its doors permanently after 27 years.

“We are grateful to have been a part of your countless anniversaries, birthdays, weddings, and special occasions,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post. “We depart with the special feeling that most Portlanders have a memorable Montage story–whether it was a first date or a last stop during a night on the town.”

The southeast Portland restaurant served Cajun food under the Morrison Bridge and stayed open late. It is also well known for wrapping up customers’ leftovers in tinfoil shaped like animals.

steveO
steveO

This establishment deserves far more recognition than Marcell's Drag Queen Cafe.

