PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A slice of iconic Portland life will soon be more.
Le Bistro Montage, known for an extensive mac-and-cheese menu, announced it will close its doors permanently after 27 years.
“We are grateful to have been a part of your countless anniversaries, birthdays, weddings, and special occasions,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post. “We depart with the special feeling that most Portlanders have a memorable Montage story–whether it was a first date or a last stop during a night on the town.”
The southeast Portland restaurant served Cajun food under the Morrison Bridge and stayed open late. It is also well known for wrapping up customers’ leftovers in tinfoil shaped like animals.
Another local PDX restaurant lost during the pandemic. Le Bistro Montage- known for its Cajun food and aluminum foil to-go animals- announced today it’s closing for good. Hundreds of people are chiming in with their memories of the 27-year staple. We’ll share some on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/lVgRdfZEVc— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) June 24, 2020
This establishment deserves far more recognition than Marcell's Drag Queen Cafe.
