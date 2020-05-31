Leaders of Portland's black community share thoughts on Floyd's death, city's reaction

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With downtown Portland still reeling from days of sometimes violent protest, leaders of the city’s black community stepped forward on Sunday to share their thoughts on the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, and the city’s reaction to it so far.
“Our goal today is to get beyond the pain and speak directly to black people about moving past our pain, recognizing our purpose, and creating a plan we can control and implement in the future,” said Tony Hopson, Sr., CEO of Self Enhancement Inc., a community center in the heart of Portland’s historic black community, where the gathering that featured religious leaders and prominent black community members was held.
Over the past two nights, leaders of the black community here have watched their city react to news of Floyd’s death, with both peaceful protests and more violent demonstrations that included vandalism, arson, and looting in the city’s downtown core.
“Watching the news, it appears as if most of the folks who are tearing up downtown and other parts of the city are younger white people. That’s what it appears. I’m not sure the motivation, said Ronnie Herndon, director of Albina Head Start. “If somehow you think that tearing up is going to help black people, you are sadly mistaken. Please don’t think that you are doing us any favors by tearing stuff up.”
Black leaders said the pain caused by Floyd’s death is compounded by a painful history of race relations and inequity in Portland, but they encouraged members of their community to move forward.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also spoke at the gathering and pledged his support.
He also acknowledged members of the city’s black community have endured what he described as “years of systemic injustice.”
