COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - Leaking equipment at Bonneville Dam led to 100 gallons of oil spilling into the Columbia River.
Technicians with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered the leak from a turbine thrust bearing Monday during weekly inspections.
The equipment was removed from service and spill prevention protocols were initiated.
On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers reported the equipment was still being repaired, but the generating unit is no longer leaking.
The generating unit will remain out of service and isolated from the river until technicians complete the repair process, according to the Corps of Engineers.
Corps officials notified partner agencies, including National Response Center - Oregon, Washington Emergency Management offices and the Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission.
Kevin Brice, deputy district engineer, said oil spills are taken seriously and processes and procedures will be reviewed to address areas for improvement, training and reporting.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
