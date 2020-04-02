LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - As school districts around the state of Oregon are moving forward online learning programs during the COVID-19 outbreak, they're learning as they go.
Thursday was the first day of online classes for Lake Oswego students, who received Chromebooks and mobile WIFI devices from the district the week before.
"There were some uncertainties today," Lora Delacrus, Lake Oswego's Superintendent, said. "But overall, people have been in good spirits. Sounds like students and families are feeling like they're being connected with. "
At Portland Public Schools, district staff are handing out a total of 10,000 Chromebooks, half this week and half the next. The idea is that students will begin online learning in earnest in mid-April.
Lisa Guerrero came to pick up a Chromebook for her son, who is immune compromised.
"It makes me feel safer if he can stay at home and do his work and not have to take the bus to and from and then be at school with a bunch of people," Guerrero said.
Initially, the Oregon Department of Education informed districts online work should only be supplemental, but the state has since changed course, and will allow work to be graded. Districts are still reviewing the most recent guidance from ODE, which came down earlier this week.
One of the biggest challenges will be making sure all students have access to online learning and that all students are given the same opportunities to succeed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
