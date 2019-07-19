PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s quite a sight.
The Oregon Zoo’s baby flamingos are bouncing, stumbling and squeaking as they learn to walk.
The 2-week-old chicks are the first flamingos to hatch at the zoo. Now they are getting twice-daily walks and swim sessions with zookeepers.
Barbara Suhn, senior flamingo keeper, said the tiny gray birds are already full of personality.
"The chicks love to play with each other and explore their surroundings," Suhn said. "They've got so much energy it's really fun to watch."
Because the chicks have long legs, they are pretty wobbly as they try to find their footing. Still, Suhn said they’ll be running around the zoo in no time.
The chicks are being cared for in the zoo’s behind-the-scenes bird nursery, but visitors to the zoo might be able to catch a glimpse of the fluffy baby birds practicing their walking at the Family Farm on sunny days. When they’re big enough, they’ll join the zoo’s adult flamingos in the Africa Rainforest Aviary.
As they get older they’ll lose their downy gray feathers, and will develop their signature pink flamingo coloring.
The new arrivals came to the Oregon Zoo as eggs on a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan for greater flamingos, a cooperative program among accredited zoos that helps create genetically diverse, self-sustaining populations to guarantee the long-term future of animals.
