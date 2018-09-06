LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A 13-year-old boy is earning praise from the Lebanon Fire District after his quick thinking put out a grease fire Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to fire at a home located in the 39900 block of Mt. Hope Drive just after 12 p.m.
When crews arrived to the home, they were told by a family member that they had a grease fire which they believed was out.
Firefighters confirmed that the fire was completely out.
The homeowner told firefighters that there was a pan on the stove which had caught fire when she went outside and lost track of time. She said she was in the yard when she noticed smoke coming from the roof vent and ran back into the home to find the pan burning on the stovetop.
The homeowner attempted to put out the fire with a lid, but the lid was not big enough. She said her son, Chase Paziani, then grabbed a fire extinguisher and put the fire out.
Lebanon Fire said the house was not damaged by the fire thanks to the quick action of Chase and his older brother, Garren.
Lebanon Fire said they learned that Chase has aspirations of becoming a firefighter one day and invited him and his family to the station at any time for a tour and a visit.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.