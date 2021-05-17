Lebanon Fire resources stretched 'extremely thin' while crews respond to 2 fires at same time

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - The Lebanon Fire District says resources were stretched extremely thin Sunday afternoon while crews responded to two simultaneous fires.
The first fire was reported at about 1:54 p.m. on Sodaville Cut-Off Drive, while the second fire on Burdell Boulevard was dispatched at 2:10 p.m. Fire apparatus were sent from Sweet Home, Albany, Brownsville and Tangent to assist.
While Lebanon's apparatus and personnel were tied up with the fires, additional units were moved up to cover the district's calls for service, which included a cardiac arrest call and multiple medical calls at the time.
The Sodaville fire was a single-family home that had fire extending into the structure from an out-of-control fire. Lebanon Fire officials said the fire was started to eliminate weeds using a weed burner. Flames had climbed up the home and into the roof.
According to officials, there were multiple void spaces due to the construction and design of the home, making it difficult for firefighters to find the seat of the fire.
Crews arrived to the fire on Burdell Boulevard and found working fire in the structure. The fire was extinguished without incident. Officials said there is a large transient population in the area that have caused issues with that building and surrounding buildings in the past.
More than 15 personnel and multiple wildland and structural apparatus responded to the Burdell fire, while over 25 personnel and a large number of structural fire units responded to the house fire on Sodaville, according to officials.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
