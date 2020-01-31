LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - Lebanon firefighters responded to two structure fires within 30 minutes of each other Thursday night.
The first fire was reported at 10 p.m. A caller reported their stove caught fire while they were cooking.
Crews arrived to find the fire out, but the homeowner wanted it checked out. The home was found to be full of smoke, so firefighters used fans to clear the home.
Officials said the home did not have any smoke detectors. Firefighters installed one for the homeowner.
The second fire was reported at the old Champion mill site off Burdell Boulevard.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a vacant storage shed fully-involved.
The fire was under control and out within about 30 minutes.
Officials said the fire is suspicious in nature, and transients are known to frequent the building.
Crews have responded to the mill site for multiple fires in the past, including most recently in Nov. 2019.
The Lebanon Fire District was assisted by the Lebanon Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
