Lebanon firefighters rescue dog stuck in canal, searching for owner

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rescued a stranded dog from a canal behind the Lebanon Rite Aid on Sunday evening.
The Lebanon Fire District said two citizens noticed the dog stranded on a piling support of a railroad trestle just after 8 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters arrived shortly after and determined that personnel would need to enter the water to rescue the dog, who appeared to have an injured front leg.
Firefighters secured the dog with a webbing strap around its chest in case it broke free from their arms and the dog was carried back to the shore. It was taken to a waiting Lebanon police patrol car where it was scanned for a microchip, but it did not have one. It was taken to River’s Edge Pet Medical Center for an evaluation.
The dog is a black mixed-breed and 40 to 45 pounds. For more information on the dog, please contact the Lebanon Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.