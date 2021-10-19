Lebanon house fire ends in complete loss

LEBANON, Ore. (KPTV) – A suspected kitchen fire Thursday night brought significant challenges for Lebanon Fire District crews due to being outside of the city’s fire hydrant system.
Fire officials said the blaze had potentially been burning through the two-story home for a significant amount of time prior to the call from a nearby neighbor due to the size of the spread found in the two-story home.
When LFD crews arrived six minutes after the reporting call, a resident was attempting to extinguish the fire with buckets of water from an above ground pool. Crew members quickly directed on-scene paramedics to the man for a medical evaluation and determined he had suffered mild smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.
The home at 37635 Rock Hill Drive and all contents, which were initially valued at $325,000, are being considered a complete loss.
Due to the home being outside of the city’s hydrant system, firefighters had to establish a rural water supply using water tenders and portable water tanks.
Two water tenders from Lebanon and one from the Tangent Fire District set up a water shuttle, dumping water into the portable tanks set up on Rock Hill Drive and then driving approximately one mile to the nearest hydrant to fill up and return to the scene. The LDF said this ensured a constant water supply for firefighters working on scene who were flowing up to 300 gallons of water per minute onto the fire.
Firefighters working the scene encountered heavy accumulation of personal belongings inside the home which made entry into the home nearly impossible, the LFD said. An initial report from the occupant indicated that there may have been up to seven people in the house at the time of the fire.
In order to safely search the house, firefighters used a technique called ‘Vent-Enter-Search’ to enter interior rooms from the exterior windows and quickly search for victims before retreating out of the window and continuing to the next room. The LFD said crews were able to safely search two bedrooms before fire conditions forced them to switch to a defensive operational mode. No victims were found inside the fire.
During the fire, the entire second floor collapsed onto the first floor of the home creating more challenges.
In case of any flare ups, one fire engine stayed behind overnight before additional crews returned in the morning and the home was declared unsafe for further entry.
Firefighters declared the scene clear at 8 a.m. Friday morning.