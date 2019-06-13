LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – A Lebanon business owner is accused of failing to pay $1.7 million in income taxes as part of a multi-year scheme to defraud the U.S., the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Robert A. Lund, 62, on Thursday, charging him with evading taxes, failing to file individual income tax returns, obstructing or impeding the IRS, and theft of government funds.
According to the indictment, Lund in June 2002 after an IRS audit and a lengthy period of litigation was found to own more than $444,000 in underreported tax liabilities.
After the ruling, the IRS Collection Division tried to collect the taxes; in response, Lund sent the IRS frivolous correspondence, threatened to the sue IRS revenue officers, attempted to quash various summonses and subpoenas, filed false bankruptcy petitions, transferred real property to nominees, and used nominees to open financial accounts and conceal his income, according to the attorney’s office.
From December 2000 to November 2013, Lund incorporated or controlled more than 160 nominee business entities and used them to conceal his assets and income, the attorney's office says.
He operated four businesses—a computer consulting company, a bookstore, a nutrition store and a scuba diving company—from a building in downtown Albany, Oregon, the attorney’s office says. Additionally, he operated a trailer park in Sweet Home from which he rented trailer units to individuals receiving government rental assistance, according to the attorney’s office.
Lund is scheduled to be arraigned on charges in Portland in July.
No, you have that backwards: the government taking taxes is stealing. Tax evasion is just another way of saying theft avoidance.
