LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – The Lebanon Police Department has lifted a shelter in place order near the Entek building after it cleaned up a leak of a toxic substance. The police department said it is safe to go outside now.
Police said just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, it responded to a silica leak at Entek, located at 250 Hansard Avenue in Lebanon. It has issued a shelter in place order to anyone within a ten-block radius.
Police said the shelter in place order was precautionary only and there was no immediate danger to the public.
