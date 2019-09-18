LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - The Lebanon Police Department is warning the public about a scam that is using one of its phone numbers.
Police said a citizen reported that he received a phone call from someone inquiring about his Medicare/Medicaid card number being expired and asked for personal information.
The citizen reported that the caller ID showed that the number was from the Lebanon Police Department.
Police would like the public to know that the department does not and will not call citizens about personal information regarding Medicare/Medicaid.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.