Lebanon tire shop workers help keep RV fire from spreading

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A 30-foot RV caught fire as its owners, a husband and wife, were pulling for an oil change on Thursday.
The fire at Canaga Point S Tires in the 1100 block of Park Street caused traffic delays and closed northbound Highway 20 as fire crews responded.
Employees first noticed smoke billowing from the right front wheel well and engine compartment, firefighters say. One worker tried to extinguish the flames with a nearby fire extinguisher, but the blaze had outgrown the extinguisher's capability. Other employees helped the passengers to safety and used a company truck to pull the 2004 Winnebago Sightseer out of the service bay and onto Park Street.
The fire quickly spread to the interior of the RV and a large column of black smoke and flames began to threaten the Canaga Point S building, according to firefighters.
Fire crews arrived on scene, took measures to protect the building and eventually extinguished the fire.
Investigators say they found a large amount of dry organic materials in inside the engine compartment indicative of animals nesting in the compartment.
The RV owner told investigators that he had not used the RV in several years and had only driven it to the tire shop for an oil change in preparation of an upcoming trip. Fire investigators believe the organic debris within the engine block was ignited by the heat of the running engine.
The Lebanon Fire District was assisted by the Lebanon Police Department on scene. No one was hurt.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
