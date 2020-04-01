Lebanon veteran who tested positive for COVID-19 celebrates 104th birthday

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – A Lebanon veteran who tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering just in time for his 104th birthday.
William Lapschies’s family on Wednesday held a special celebration for him.
Lapschies was one of the first people who tested positive for the virus at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon last month.
More than a dozen people have tested positive for coronavirus at the facility, and two of those patients have died, according to officials.
On Wednesday, Lapschies’s family visited for an outdoor birthday party complete with balloons, cards, and his own birthday cake.
