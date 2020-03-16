LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has confirmed four additional presumptive cases of COVID-19 at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon.
The department reported the cases on Monday evening and said they would be added to Oregon’s overall coronavirus numbers on Thursday.
The additional presumptive cases brings the total tally at the facility up to 13, including one staff member, the department says.
The employee was sent home when symptoms appeared and has remained in isolation since. Twelve of the residents are veterans, and one is a veterans’ spouse, according to officials.
The department last week confirmed that eight people at the home had tested positive for coronavirus at the facility.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.