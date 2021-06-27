PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The historic heat wave the Pacific Northwest is experiencing is going to hang around at least through Monday evening.
Dr. Jess Miller of Legacy Medical Group said one of the most practical things we can all do is stay hydrated.
“In general around two liters or so for most women and three liters or so for most males in a 24-hour period,” Miller said.
He said if you’re dehydrated, it increases your chances of heat injury. He said the first sign to look out for can show up as mild swelling or rashes on your skin.
“You might even notice some small blotches, red spots on the skin and that’s just your blood vessels opening up a little bit because they’re over exposed to heat,” he said.
At that point he said it’s important to get to a cooler environment. Miller said it may be even more severe if you become disoriented or confused. If things get worse, it’s time to get medical care.
“If you start to lose consciousness if you have total collapse if you’re totally altered in your sensations so you can’t even have a direct conversation with someone you can’t really match the words you’re trying to find with what they’re saying, that’s going to be heat stroke,” he said.
Miller said as much as we all want to get outside, it’s best to put all outdoor activities on hold until the heat wave passes.
“Those summer activities that we all enjoy things like swimming, going to creeks, taking long walks, those have to be put on hold for now just because the intensity of this heat,” he said.
