Legacy 'ECMO Team' sees success in treating COVID-19 patients

RENTON, WA (KPTV) - A Renton, Washington man says he was given a ten percent chance of survival in his fight against COVID-19. He won that battle thanks to a specialized team at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland.
The team known as the ECMO Department uses a technology known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO. The hospital says a patient’s blood is oxygenated outside of the body. That supports the heart and lungs when they cannot function normally on their own.
The team typically treats patients with respiratory failure, pneumonia, influence complications and other ailments.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the team at Legacy Emanuel went to work to see if it would be a viable treatment against the virus.
“Our success with ECMO with COVID has been even better than our normal ECMO success,” Medical Director Joseph Deng said.
The team typically travels to other hospitals by plane or ambulance to stabilize a patient an bring them to Portland for care.
Jose Gonzalez, of Renton, was their first patient to be treated with ECMO. He contracted COVID-19 in March. In early April, the Portland mobile ECMO Team flew to Federal Way and brought Gonzalez to Portland.
“I was very sick, they said that I had only a 10 percent chance of survival but I put everything in God’s hands,” Gonzalez said through an interpreter.
Gonzalez was treated for several weeks, and on Monday, was able to leave the hospital. He was greeted by staff as he was wheeled to the front of the hospital.
“It was really beautiful,” Gonzalez said. “I want to say thank you and I have been praying for all of you guys because you took such good care of me.”
The sight of him leaving was much needed not only for him but for staff at the hospital.
“You could just see it in their face, this is what they live for," Deng said. "They work very hard. They expose themselves. It was huge for the staff to be able to do that for somebody,” Deng said.
The hospital is currently helping others with ECMO treatment. They say the process is not for everyone and another tool they are using in the fight against the virus.
For more information on ECMO: https://www.legacyhealth.org/health-services-and-information/health-services/for-adults-a-z/ecmo.aspx.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.