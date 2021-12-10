PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Legacy Emanuel Medical Center has been upgraded to "secure" status following an earlier lockdown.
The hospital is currently monitoring access to the hospital as of 12:15 p.m., instead of diverting all traffic, Vicki Guinn with Legacy Emanuel said.
It's still unclear what prompted the lockdown, but rumors of an active shooter were not true, Guinn said.
The hospital initially went into code silver - shelter in place status around 10:20 a.m. because of a security threat outside the hospital.
Guinn said the Portland Police Bureau is involved, but a PPB spokesperson said they don't have any units at the hospital.
