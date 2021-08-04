PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Legacy Health announced on Wednesday that they require all their employees, providers, on-site contractors, and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30.
If a person chooses not to get vaccinated they will be required to get tested regularly, continuously wear PPE and could be placed into a non-patient working environment. Oregon law says healthcare organizations can not make vaccines a condition of employment.
The hospital says the emergence and high transmissibility of the Delta variant, as well as the recent uptick in COVID-19 transmission in healthcare facilities, compelled them to take action to contain the virus.
Legacy Health employs almost 14,000 people. Legacy Health also said they have a moral imperative to protect their patients, people, and community.
Legacy joins other hospitals like PeaceHealth and Providence in requiring employees to get vaccinated.
